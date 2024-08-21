Province appoints Information and Communication Committee related to Accessibility Act Implementation

Two Pictou County residents have been named by the province to a 22-member Information and Communication Accessbility Committee. The committee will develop recommendations for the Nova Scotia Government to remove and prevent barriers to accessing information and communication. Most committee members identify as persons with disabilities. Local committee members are Natasha Benincasa of New Glasgow and Debbie Cavers of Westville. The committee will be chaired by Jeff Overmars of Dartmouth.

Appointing this committee is part of government efforts to develop various standards associated with the Accessibility Act

The committee’s recommendations will lead a standard ensursing everyone can receive, understand and share the information they need. This includes addressing communication barriers that exist digitally, in print or through interactions with technology or people.