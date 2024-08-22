Province Approves Local Tree Planting Projects

The province has approved 23 tree planting projects this fall across Nova Scotia, including a number in the local area. In all, more than 570,000 trees will be planted this fall with about $974,000 in funding. The trees are a mix of red and white spruce, white pine, tamarack, hemlock, red and sugar maple, yellow birch and red oak.

The Clean Foundation is running the Thriving Forests program on behalf of the province. It is open to governments, not-for-profit organizations, businesss and Indigenous organizations and communities.

Among the projects approved locally are led by Arisaig Provincial Park; Cape Breton Highlands National Park; several private landowners in Margaree and Sundridge, Pictou County; the Town of Stellarton, the Potlotek First Nation; and the Strait Area Trails Association in Inverness County.

The St. Mary’s River Association has one project with six sites in Guysborough and Pictou Counties and one project in Stillwater, Guysborough County.

The Town of New Glasgow has three projects at Forbes Lake, Martin Avenue and A. G. Baillie Memorial School .