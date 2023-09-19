Province Commits $4.4 Million for Six Climate Change Projects for Agriculture Sector

The province is supporting six climate change projects for the agriculture sector.

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, in making the

announcement in Bible Hill for Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman says government has committed $4.4 million to the initiatives.

Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation, the Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia, the Agri-Commodity Management Association and Horticulture Nova Scotia are receiving $2.4 million. The money will be used to hire climate adaptation co-ordinators to develop and implement climate change strategies.

TransCoastal Adaptations, a climate action centre at Saint Mary’s University and its partners are getting more than $1.9 million to support a wetland restoration project along the Bay of Fundy.

NSCAD University will receive $112,000 for its Flaxmobile project, an effort to educate people on growing fibre flax, the plant source for linen. The project is funded by the province’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, administered by the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.