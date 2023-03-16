Province Commits more funding for Modular House for Healthcare Workers and Skilled Tradespeople

Nova Scotia government officials say there will soon be more modular housing for healthcare workers and skilled tradespeople in communities where housing options are limited.

The province is spending an additional $12 million to provide more affordable transitional housing to support recruitment and retention of healthcare professionals and skilled workers. This is on top of an $8 million commitment announced in January for modular housing for healthcare workers.

Government says areas that have been identified as being in acute need of housing for healthcare professionals and skilled workers and have provincially owned land available include Antigonish, Guysborough and Inverness as well as Cumberland, South Shore and Colchester.

An expression of interest has been issued; the Housing Trust of Nova Scotia will administer the funding and manage logistics of the modular projects and work with municipalities and government representatives to move the project along.

The first units are expected to be delivered this summer.