Province Contributes More than $89,000 for Upgrades to Mabou Arena

The Mabou and District Athletic Club is receiving over $89,000 in provincial funding to make repairs to the roof, replace windows, and to complete electrical and energy upgrades to the rink. The Mabou Arena opened for the 1971-72 season, 53 years ago.

Inverness MLA and Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster said the repairs will protect the investment made so many years ago by a community that rallied around the idea to have an indoor rink.

In recent years, a fitness centre has been added to the facility. It is also home to the popular Mabou Farmers’ Market on Sundays during the summer months.