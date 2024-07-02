Listen Live

Province Contributes More than $89,000 for Upgrades to Mabou Arena

Jul 2, 2024 | Local News

The Mabou and District Athletic Club is receiving over $89,000 in provincial funding to make repairs to the roof, replace windows, and to complete electrical and energy upgrades to the rink.  The Mabou Arena opened for the 1971-72 season, 53 years ago.

Inverness MLA and Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster said the repairs will protect the investment made so many years ago by a community that rallied around the idea to have an indoor rink.

 

In recent years, a fitness centre has been added to the facility.  It is also home to the popular Mabou Farmers’ Market on Sundays during the summer months.


