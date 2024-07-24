Province Increases funding to Beekeepers

The province has announced an increase in funding provided to eligible beekeepers through the Apiculture Sustainable Growth and Health Program. With the increase, beekeepers can receive up to $50,000, an increase from the maximum $27,000 in 2023.

Guysborough MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow said local food production is a priority for the provincial government, so they want to make sure beekeepers have the support they need to maintain and grow the number of hives and bees in the province.

Morrow said the program, which is in its second year, will help support expansion to help them pollinate more commercial crops. He said there a number of commercial beekeepers in Guysborough and Antigonish counties who he expects will be happy with the investment.

Beekeepers expanding to pollinate more commercial crops can receive $200 per additional hive used for pollination, double the amount available last year. The program’s expansion allowance also has funding available for packaged bees, queen bees, queen cells and nucleus colonies.

Last year, the program provided more that $218,000 to Nova Scotia beekeepers.

The program supports the expansion of commercial crop pollination, promotes hive health and the adoption of efficient technologies to help with labour on the farm. It is funded through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by the federal, provincial and territorial governments.