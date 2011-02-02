Province Launches new Lung Screening Program

The Nova Scotia Department of Health launched a new Lung Screening Program, which includes clinical assessment and computerized tomography (CT) scans. A release from the province states the program will target people at very high risk of developing lung cancer and provide information about lung health and help to stop smoking.

The Lung Screening Program is available in the central health zone with a plan to roll out across the province over the next two years. Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the earlier lung cancer is detected, the sooner it can be treated.

Nova Scotians aged 50 to 74 who have smoked daily for 20 years or more at any point in their lives can contact the program and have a nurse assess their personal risk of lung cancer. The assessment will determine if they would benefit from screening with a chest CT scan.

People who call the program will receive information about lung health and, if applicable, smoking cessation supports.