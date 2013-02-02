Province Marks African Heritage Month

Areas around the province and country are hosting events celebrating African Heritage month this February.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said his constituency includes three of Nova Scotia’s 52 historic African Nova Scotian communities; Lincolnville, Sunnyville, and Upper Big Tracadie. He said he enjoys working with the municipal councillor for those areas, Mary Desmond, and finding ways to help enrich those communities and help them build towards the future.

Morrow said it’s also important this year to note the work of Twila Grosse, the first African Nova Scotian female cabinet minister. He said the PC caucus was excited by Grosse’s by-election win last year, and her subsequent appointment to cabinet as African Nova Scotian Affairs minister and minister of the public service commission. Morrow said he looks forward to bringing Grosse to visit Guysborough.