Province Offers Additional Funding to Transit and Passengers

The Province is providing more funding to Community Transit Operators and its passengers.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland says government will provide just over $931,000 to offset rising fuel, maintenance and insurance costs to 22 community transit operators.

Local companies receiving support include $41,500 to Antigonish Community Transit; $160,000 for CHAD Transit in Pictou County; and $36,000 to La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Lté. Also, there’s $34,089 to Strait Area Transit; the Transit Association of Guysborough gets $43,965, while Victoria County Transit receives $36,000.

Also, the province will make $305,000 available through its Fare Assistance Program to help reduce transit costs for low income Nova Scotians. The Rural Transporation Association will work with operators to ensure identified low-income clients receive their transportation services at a reduced cost.