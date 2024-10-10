Province provides funding to Gaelic Immersion School in Mabou

The provincial government yesterday announced a $120,000 grant for the only Gaelic immersion school in Nova Scotia.

Inverness MLA and Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage minister Allan MacMaster stated Gaelic is more than just a heritage language of Nova Scotia, it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world with others, and it will live on through this new generation.

MacMaster said learning a new language is not easy, but children are not afraid to learn. He met some of the kids at the school earlier this week, adding it was amazing to see them learning the language, adding they will be the next generation of Gaelic speakers.

A release from the province states the Gaelic independent school in Mabou opened in 2021, and takes a holistic approach to integrating Gaelic language and culture while exceeding academic standards in math, sciences, language arts, social studies and visual arts. The school received funding to support its ongoing operations in Gaelic language education, cultural renewal and reclamation.