Province Provides Update on Weekend Storm After Parts of Nova Scotia receive more than 100 Centimetres of Snow

The provincial government offered an update on the weekend storm yesterday afternoon.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston addressed the province in regards to the historic snowfall, noting he received reports of some areas getting over 100 centimetres of snow. He assured residents they will be dug out but it will take some time.

With some residents still without power, Houston said over 100 NSP crews are working on it.

In the meantime, he asked residents running generators to keep them outside. He asked if residents can help friends or neighbours dig out, please do so but also be careful and not over do things.

Houston said the province is moving plowing equipment to areas most in need of help, noting over the weekend they moved gear from the western zone to Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough counties as well as Cape Breton. He said the province is doing everything possible to get folks clear out.

Houston also noted the province asked the federal government for any available heavy equipment to help move snow. New Brunswick is also set to send additional plow units with more operators.

The premier said the province`s first priority is the safety of residents