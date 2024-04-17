Province Recognizes School Staff and Administrators during Education Week

The province has recognized 70 outstanding educators, student support staff, and administrators in Nova Scotia as part of Education week.

Educator awards for the Strait Regional Centre for Education went to Julie Chandler, Julie Ramey, Jyl Boyle, Jennifer Desmond, David MacDonald, Neil MacQuarrie, and Paula Landry. An educator award also went to Kelly Chisholm-MacDonald, who teaches at Northumberland Regional High School in Westville, with the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education or CCRCE.

Public School administration awards went to Kristi Chisholm at Frank H. MacDonald Academy in Pictou County, and Tera Dorrington at Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy.

An early childhood educator award went to Nikita Jarvis at H. M. MacDonald Elementary School, and a Student Support awards went to Crystal Chisholm and Leah Duggan at St. Andrew Junior School. Phillip Prosper at Whycocomagh Education centre received a Mi`kmaq-Indigenous awards.

Education Week 2024’s theme is Connections to Community