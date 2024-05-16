Provincial Parks Open for the Season this Weekend

Nova Scotia’s provincial parks begin opening for the season this Victoria Day weekend.

This year’s capital plan invested $11.8 million for provincial park repairs and upgrades, including multi-year redevelopment work and road upgrades at Whycocomagh.

More than a million people visited provincial parks in 2023. There were 86,182 camper nights despite many cancellations due to wildfires, storms and rain. Park visitors are reminded to be vigilant about wildfire prevention. Campfires and smoking are never allowed in day-use parks, which open tomorrow.

As of today, campgrounds must follow provincial burn restrictions. That means campfires are only permitted after 2 p.m. when the BurnSafe map is green or after 7 p.m. when the map is yellow – the same as campfires in people’s backyards. A $25,000 fine applies to violations of the daily burn restrictions