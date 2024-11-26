Questioned raised in Westville about New Glasgow’s Decision to Stop Adding Fluoride to its Water

Concern was raised by several Westville residents about the decision by the town of New Glasgow to stop adding fluoride to its water.

As New Glasgow supplies all of Westville’s water, those residents asked Westville councilors whether they knew beforehand of the decision. Mayor Lennie White explained that they have no control over what New Glasgow does with its water, and were not told about it before the decision was made.

As the town is a major customer, and that the contract to buy water from New Glasgow is coming up for renewal, White said he is writing a letter asking for someone from the town to explain their reasons for deciding to drop the use of flouride