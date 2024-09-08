RCMP charge Shelburne Man with Several Driving Offences after Police Pursue a Speeding Car in Pictou and Antigonish Counties and Aulds Cove Areas

RCMP say a 27-year-old Shelburne man faces a number of driving-relating charges after a car failed to stop for police on multiple occasions.

Police say shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, Colchester District RCMP attempted to stop a car travelling 173 kilometes an hour in a 110 kilometre zone. The car, a white Ford Mustang, did not pull over.

A few minutes later, RCMP officers attempted to stop the same car on Highway 104, clocked at 163 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometre zone. The vehicle did not stop and Pictou County RCMP contacted their counterparts in Antigonish County.

Shortly before 7 p.m. that night, RCMP in Antigonish County attempted to stop the car after it was spotted travelling 144 kilometres an hour on Highway 104. Police stopped pursuing the car after the Mustang’s speed increased to 218 kilometres an hour.

Inverness District RCMP attempted to stop the car near Aulds Cove moments later after it was seen driving at 180 kilometres an hour in a 70 kilometre zone. Officers set up a roadblock at the Canso Causeway where the Mustang attempted to ram into three police officers while evading police. The car then collided with an RCMP cruiser and another car before speeding away, no one was injured. Police also used a spike belt in an attempt to stop the car, but the Mustang continued on.

Police later found the car in Antigonish after a local resident called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested without incident.

Dylan Edwards is charged with four counts of Flight From Police, two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, two counts of Assaulting a Police Officer, Failing to Stop at the Scene of an Accident, Common Nuisance, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of a Weapon while Prohibited.

Edwards has been remanded into custody until a court appearance Monday.

Anyone who has footage on any part of this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500.