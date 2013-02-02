RCMP in Pictou County Charge a New Glasgow Man after a Threat was Made to a Snow Plow Operator

Pictou County District RCMP charged a New Glasgow man with uttering threats and firearms offences following an incident earlier this week.

On February 6, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP, with the assistance from New Glasgow Regional Police, responded to a report of a threat made against a snow plow operator on Mount William Road. Pictou County District RCMP officers with the assistance of New Glasgow Regional Police attended the man’s residence in New Glasgow where he was arrested without incident.

On February 7, at approximately 12:17 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP, with the assistance from Pictou County District RCMP General Investigation Section, Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and New Glasgow Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a residence on Stellarton Road in New Glasgow.

At the home, officers located and seized firearms and ammunitions.

Louis Carl Cameron, 66, of New Glasgow, faces a charge of uttering threats and a charge of unsafe storage of a firearm. Cameron was released on condition and is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on April 8.