RCMP Investigate Fatal Two Vehicle Collision in Mabou

Inverness County District RCMP say three people have died in a two vehicle collision in Mabou.

Police, local firefighters and EHS were called to the crash scene on Highway 19 shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Investigators say a Honda Civic and a Ford F-150 were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The two youths in the Honda Civic, both from Inverness County, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the F-150, a 71-year-old man from Utah, United States, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by EHS to hospital where he later died. The other three occupants in the F-150, also from Utah, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were also transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing, with assistance by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.