RCMP investigate Hate-Motivated Incidents in Antigonish

RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man related to hate-motivated threats and mischief in Antigonish.

On July 24, RCMP say they received report of threats that occurred the day before at a park in the town Officers learned that a man was recording a group of women and children on a mobile device. When a woman in the group asked him to stop, he made threats and comments related to the perceived race and background of the group members. He left on foot and did not follow through on the threats.

On July 28, police received a report that at approximately 9:30 a.m., a man was seen leaving garbage and urine at the entrance to a mosque in Antigonish.

Based on witness statements, photos, and surveillance footage, RCMP believe the same man is involved in both incidents.

The man is described as being in his 50s or 60s, with thin, grey hair. During the first incident, he was wearing grey sweatpants, a t-shirt, a ball cap, and blue sneakers. During second occurrence, he was wearing dark sunglasses, a blue and white striped shirt, and jeans, and was carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS,, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

This investigation is not believed to be linked to a previous report of hate-motivated mischief in West River.