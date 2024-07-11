RCMP Investigate Hate-Motivated Vandalism in Antigonish County

Antigonish County District RCMP say they are investigating a case of hate-motivated vandalism

On July 3, RCMP responded to a report of vandalism in the tunnel that runs under Highway 104 in West River.

Officers learned that someone had spray-painted racist graffiti on the roadway and tunnel wall; the graffiti has since been removed.

Investigators believe that the incident was motivated by hate.

The RCMP takes incidents of hate with utmost seriousness and condemns these criminal acts. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.