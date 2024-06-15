RCMP Investigating a fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Creignish, Inverness County

One man is dead from a single motor vehicle collision in Creignish, Inverness County.

RCMP say early Saturday morning, at around 1:30 pm, police, EHS personnel and firefighters were called to the crash on Highway 19. RCMP say upon arrival, officers learned that a 2018 Toyota Tacoma was travelling northbound when it left the road and crashed.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Port Hawkesbury man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the crash site; Highway 19 was closed for several hours.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.