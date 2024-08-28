RCMP Investigating Thefts in Antigonish County

Antigonish RCMP are investigating a number of thefts in Antigonish County.

RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said over the last 10 days or so, police received several reports of thefts from various parts of Antigonish County. Areas hit with the thefts include William’s Point, Pomquet, Bayfield, Lower South River, Ohio and Lochaber.

MacBeath said the incidents are all somewhat similar in that they are taking place in the evenings, with people coming onto other people’s property and rummaging through unlocked cars, sheds, and other buildings near homes.

If residents see anything or anyone suspicious on their property, they are advised to call 911.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP Detachment at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.