RCMP investigating Three Cases of Arson in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating three separate arson scenes in Pictou County.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Pictou County District RCMP and fire, responded to a report of a structure fire on Highway 4 in Alma. RCMP officers learned that a commercial structure was on fire and the Alma Volunteer Fire Department was able to extinguish it.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., a second fire was reported on Granton Abercrombie Road in Granton. RCMP officers learned that a green bin at the side of the road had been lit on fire. The fire department was able to successfully extinguish the fire.

Then, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a third fire was reported on Mount William Road in Mount William. RCMP officers learned that recycling bags at the side of the road had been lit on fire. RCMP officers were able to successfully extinguish the fire.

Initial investigation has determined that all three fires were the result of arson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.