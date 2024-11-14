RCMP Make Arrests from Break and Enter in Wagmatcook

Victoria County District RCMP say 20 charges have been laid against a man and a firearm has been seized following a break and enter in Wagmatcook.

Police say late Monday evening, shortly before 11 pm, officers were called to a break-in in progress at a home. One of the suspects was reported to have a gun.

General duty officers as well as the RCMP’s Police Dog Services and the Emergency Response Team were on the scene. One man was arrested and a firearm was confiscated by police. Another suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

29-year-old Desmond Bernard of Wagmatcook faces charges of Break and Enter with Intent, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and five counts of Breach of Probation. Bernard has also been charged with Posession of Cocaine for the Propose of Trafficking. The drug charge was laid after police found a quantity of cocaine on site.

Bernard appeared in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on November 21st.

Police say Bernard is known to the residents of the home, this was not a random act.

RCMP say they have also identified the second suspect in the case.