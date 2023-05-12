RCMP Officers in Nova Scotia including some in Pictou County to Field Test Body-Worn Cameras

Over the next eight-to-ten weeks, 60 RCMP officers throughout Nova Scotia will be field testing

body-worn cameras and a new digital evidence management system.

Starting May 15, body-worn cameras will be used by officers working out of the seven detachments and offices including Pictou and Stellarton.

Chief Superintendent Sue Black, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for the Nova Scotia RCMP said they hope the use of body-worn cameras will improve public insights into police conduct and performance, and in turn build trust between RCMP and the communities the serve.

Should the field tests meet operational requirements, body-worn cameras will be distributed to RCMP detachments across the country. A national roll-out would proceed in a phased approach, and would take 12-to-18 months.