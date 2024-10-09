RCMP Report a quieter Homecoming Weekend This Year

Homecoming 2024 was a bit quieter this time around.

Speaking about Homecoming Weekend, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said things went fantastic, noting RCMP did not have any people in cells related to homecoming. Hillier said STFX did a phenomenal job of having activities on campus, adding when police broke up a party, they had some place to send the students.

Hillier also said they issued only three liquor related tickets, even though police did have a large contingent on the road Saturday.

Speaking about the homecoming events following Antigonish Town Council on Monday night, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the weekend went very well this year, adding those results came with a lot of work.

Boucher said seeing students cleaning up around the town on Sunday was wonderful.