RCMP Seeks the Public’s Help in locating 45-year-old Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson of Antigonish, wanted on a province-wide warrant

Pictou County District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating an Antigonish man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

45-year-old Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson is wanted and facing two counts of assault, two counts of Failing to Comply with Release Order Conditions, one count of Failing to Attend Court and one count of Mischief Under $5,000.

Nickerson is described as 6 feet tall and 299 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and facial hair. He may be driving a black BMW that may be missing a front bumper. No model or plate information is known at this time.

Officers have made several attempts to locate Nickerson and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nickerson is asked to not approach him and call Stellarton RCMP at 902-755-4141. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crimestoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.