RCMP’s Antigonish-Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit Make Arrests After Search a Home in Lower South River

The RCMP’s Antigonish-Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) arrested multiple people after executing a search warrant at a home in Lower South River.

On January 2, officers from the Antigonish-Guysborough SCEU, with assistance from the Pictou County Integrated SCEU and the Antigonish County District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence on Rogers Dr. in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Four people were arrested at the home without incident. At the residence, investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, five firearms, a taser, a baton, and property that had been stolen from a local business.

A 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both of Lower South River, will face charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Careless Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possessing a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

They were released from custody to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 26.

37-year-old Ellsworth Decoste of Frankville, was also arrested at the residence for outstanding warrants. He faces new charges of three counts of Failure to Comply with Release Conditions and one count of Theft Under $5,000. He was held in custody and attended Antigonish Provincial Court on January 2.

The fourth person arrested was released without charges.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.