Relay for Life at Dr. JH Gillis Hoping to raise $35,000 for Cancer Research

Students at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School are busy raising money for cancer research. The students are fund-raising through a program called Relay for Life.

On Thursday they will conduct a walk-a-thon in support cancer survivors and those fighting the disease.

One of the organizers of the event, Mary Beth Brophy, says this year they hope to raise $35,000. Proceeds will go toward cancer research Dalhousie Medical School. Brophy says they’ve been raising the money in a number of ways including a bottle drive, held recently.

https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Brophy.wav Another organizer of the Relay for Life, Alexandra Benevides says they are hoping to raise $35,000. That’s higher than last year’s goal. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/BENEVIDES.wav Benevides says local businesses have also been very supportive