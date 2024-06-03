Listen Live

Relay for Life at Dr. JH Gillis Hoping to raise $35,000 for Cancer Research

Jun 3, 2024 | Local News

Students at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School are busy raising money for cancer research. The students are fund-raising through a program called Relay for Life.
On Thursday they will conduct a walk-a-thon in support cancer survivors and those fighting the disease.
One of the organizers of the event, Mary Beth Brophy, says this year they hope to raise $35,000. Proceeds will go toward cancer research Dalhousie Medical School.  Brophy says they’ve been raising the money in a number of ways including a bottle drive, held recently.
Another organizer of the  Relay for Life, Alexandra Benevides says they are hoping to raise $35,000.  That’s higher than last year’s goal.
Benevides says local businesses have also been very supportive
If you would like to contribute, visit relayforlife.ca/drj


