Relay for Life at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School raises more than $61,000 for Cancer Research

Relay for life at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish has exceeded expections. Students had set a goal of raising $35,000 for cancer research. The event, held earlier this month with a walk-a-thon, garnered more than $61,000. One of the organizers, Mary Beth Brophy, says so many people came together to make it a huge success.

The more than $61,000 raised was the best for any school in Atlantic Canada

Another organizer of Relay for Life, Alexandra Benevides, says it was a unique opportunity to bring the whole student body together https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Benevides-Relay.wav Benevides says organizers would like to thank the community for their generosity.

Most of the money raised will go to student medical cancer research at Dalhousie University.