Relay for Life at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School raises more than $61,000 for Cancer Research

Jun 18, 2024 | Local News

Relay for life at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish has exceeded expections.  Students had set a goal of raising $35,000 for cancer research.  The event, held earlier this month with a walk-a-thon, garnered more than $61,000.  One of the organizers, Mary Beth Brophy, says so many people came together to make it a huge success.
The more than $61,000 raised was the best for any school in Atlantic Canada

Alexandra Benevides (center) and Mary Beth Brophy (right) with XFM News Director Ken Kingston

Another organizer of Relay for Life, Alexandra Benevides, says it was a unique opportunity to bring the whole student body together
Benevides says organizers would like to thank the community for their generosity.
Most of the money raised will go to student medical cancer research at Dalhousie University.


