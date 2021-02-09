Respected High School Basketball Scout Tom Konchalski, brother of St. FX Coach Steve Konchalski dies

Respected high school basketball scout Tom Konchalski has died. Konchalski, brother of long- time St. FX Men’s Basketball coach Steve Konchalski, died Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 74.

Born in Manhattan in 1947, Konchalski initially became a Catholic School Math Teacher. He quit teaching math in 1979 to work for Howard Garfinkel, a legendary scout who founded the High School Basketball Illustrated magazine. He sold it to Konchalski in 1984 The magazine was a newsletter read widely by the top college coaches in the United States

Among the many players he scouted in high school were future NBA stars Michael Jordan and Lebron James.