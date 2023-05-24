Richmond County Considers Extending Lease Agreement for a Property in Point Tupper for NSCC’s Heavy Equipment Operator Program

Richmond County is considering extending a lease agreement with the NSCC Strait Area Campus for a property on Unity Drive in Point Tupper.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat that she was approached by the local campus to consider a five-year lease so the school can continue using the property for its Heavy Equipment Operator program.

The warden said council previously approved a 15-month lease which allowed the NSCC to conduct two iterations of the program.

Mombourquette said the NSCC wants to erect a building and run power to the structure, but with development taking place in the area, the municipality wants an out-clause in case the situation changes.

Council decided to approve, in principle, the extension of the lease and to refer the matter to the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Joint Industrial Park Commission.