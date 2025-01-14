Richmond County Seeks Data on Local Deer Population following Residents Complaints

Richmond County Council is looking to collect info on the local deer population following complaints from residents.

Last month, council advised staff to get quotes from companies capable of tallying the deer population in Richmond, and Isle Madame specifically. Council also asked staff to contact the Nova Scotia Community College to see if they would be able have students perform a deer count as part of an on the job training placement.

Richmond Warden Lois Landry said the previous council heard from residents about an out of control deer population, adding she feels the biggest problem with the deer population is in District 2, the district Landry represents. During the November council meeting, Landry spoke about how serious the deer problem is in her district.

Landry said deer made it difficult for residents to have any sort of garden, adding some are also concerned about a potential jump in the coyote population. After getting the numbers from a deer count, Landry said they will pass the numbers to the Department of Natural Resources with the hope of an expanded deer hunt next fall, adding they would be happy with any solution.