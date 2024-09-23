Riverside International Speedway Hosts the Scotia Diesel 155 on the 55th Anniversary of the Track’s Inaugural Season

Riverside International Speedway is hosting the Scotia Diesel 155 on October 12, the 55th anniversary of the track’s inaugural season finale in 1969. To help celebrate the occasion, the event has been named the ‘Thanksgiving Special’ as it was in 1969, and the winner of the Scotia Diesel 155 will take home a whopping $5,500.00.

The Scotia Diesel 155 is the championship event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour. This title guarantees $15,000.00 to the driver who has accumulated the most points from their finishing positions over 10 events held from May through October at five tracks in the three Maritime Provinces. With the top 10 in the current point standings never having won a championship and only one more race to go before Riverside on October 12, the 2024 champion will be a first-timer.

Racing starts at 2 p.m. on October 12. Tickets and pit passes are available now at www.riversidespeedway.ca and at the gates on race day.