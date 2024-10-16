Rugby’s Akwaima Akpan, Hockey’s Jacob Maillet named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby second row forward Akwaima Akpan is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Akpan, a second year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, NS was named the player of the game Saturday in the X-Women’s 21-7 win over Acadia in a key victory that clinched first place in the AUS standings and the right to host the AUS championship game. Akwaima lead the team in line breaks and put up strong numbers on yards gained with many timely breaks.

X-Men Hockey forward Jacob Maillet is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Maillet, a first year Business student from Dundas, Ont. was named player of the game in the X-Men’s 6-5 win over Saint Mary’s in Halifax Thursday. Jacob scored two goals in the game, both on the power play and both timely goals to give X the lead in the game. He currently has four points early on in the AUS season.