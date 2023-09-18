Rugby’s Emily Dodge and Soccer’s Kyle Cordeiro named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The athletes of the week at St. FX come from the sports of Rugby and Soccer.

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Centre Emily Dodge. The second year

Nursing student from Fall River was named Player of the Game in the X-Women’s 21-19 win over Acadia on Sunday. She led her team on both sides of the ball, leading the team in tackles and meters ran.

For the second time in this month, X-Men Soccer

midfielder Kyle Cordeiro is the St. FX Male Athlete of the Week. The fourth year business student from Oakville, Ontario scored two goals Friday in the X-men’s 5-0 win over Mount Allison Cordeiro has four goals in five games with the X-Men this season, leading the AUS in goals and points.