Sean Cameron to Run for Mayor of Antigonish

Long time Antigonish Town Councillor Sean Cameron announced his intention to run for the position of Mayor of the Town of Antigonish.

Having worked in the Department of Community Services, Cameron’s platform includes a determination to grow the town’s economy by delivering on major infrastructure, with water, sewer and roads at the top of the agenda.

A release from Cameron states he aims to create an open Asset Management Plan and to provide quality services to support the growth around the Town of Antigonish