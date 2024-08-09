Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Sean Cameron to Run for Mayor of Antigonish

Aug 9, 2024 | Local News

Long time Antigonish Town Councillor Sean Cameron announced his intention to run for the position of Mayor of the Town of Antigonish.

Having worked in the Department of Community Services, Cameron’s platform includes a determination to grow the town’s economy by delivering on major infrastructure, with water, sewer and roads at the top of the agenda.

A release from Cameron states he aims to create an open Asset Management Plan and to provide quality services to support the growth around the Town of Antigonish


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year