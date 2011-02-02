Several Local Paramedics receive Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals

Lt.-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc handed out 18 Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals to current and former paramedics on Wednesday.

A release from the province states recipients dedicated their careers to providing care to people in their time of greatest need, sometimes at their own personal risk. The medal is a national honour in recognition of their long-standing dedication to the health, safety and well-being of Nova Scotians.

The local recipients include Lyle Donovan, Neil’s Harbour, Victoria County; Peter Fraser, Barra Head, Richmond County; and Parry MacDonald, Antigonish