Sheila Sears Acclaimed as Liberal Candidate for the Provincial Riding of Antigonish

Liberals have chosen their candidate in the riding of Antigonish for the next Provincial Election. Retired nurse and health care leader Sheila Sears was elected by acclamation at a nomination meeting Saturday.

In her speech to party members, Sears says she has entertained the idea of seeking the nomination in the past, but it wasn’t feasible and the timing wasn’t right.

Sears says she is shocked and disappointed by news that Nova Scotia has the highest rates of poverty in the country. She says the rising cost of living, lack of access to affordable housing and growing food insecurity are also concerns.