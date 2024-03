The schedule has been set for the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Sid Rowe Division final between the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs and the Membertou Junior Miners.

The best of 7 series opens Friday night in Antigonish, with game two in Membertou Saturday evening. Game three will held Tuesday March 19th in Antigonish, while game four moves to Membertou the following evening, Wednesday, the 20th. Opening face-off for each game is 7:30.