SiRT Finds No Reasonable Grounds to Charge an RCMP Officer in Pictou County in Connection with a Police Shooting

The Director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) today issued a release stating they found no reasonable grounds to believe that a member of the RCMP committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury sustained as a result of a police shooting.

Just after midnight on January 1, the SiRT received a referral from the RCMP regarding a police shooting in Pictou Landing First Nation. Late in the night of December 31, 2023, multiple 911 calls were made regarding the conduct of an adult male. The calls outlined a domestic disturbance where the male was threatening to harm himself or others and was armed with a knife. The calls indicated he was looking to be shot.

While police were looking for the male, he emerged from a residence with his hands in the front pockets of his sweater. He ran toward two officers. One officer discharged four shots from a firearm, striking the male’s right chest, arm, and thigh. A second officer discharged their taser. The officers administered emergency first aid at the scene until Emergency Health Services arrived and transported the male to hospital, where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.