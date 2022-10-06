Sisters of St. Martha Donate $250,000 each to St. FX and Cape Breton Universities to establish scholarships for Indigenous Students

The Sisters of St. Martha’s congregation in Antigonish has announced substantial donations to

St. Francis Xavier and Cape Breton Universities to honour Sister Dorothy Moore and Sister Veronica Matthews.

The Sisters of St. Martha donated $250,000 each to StFX and CBU, which received matching funding at each institution.

This gift will establish two scholarships at both universities, one for an Indigenous student in nursing and one for an Indigenous student in the education program. The scholarships will be awarded to a first-year Indigenous student from one of the seven eastern Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia, including Membertou, Eskasoni, Wagmatcook, We’koqma’q, Potlotek, Paqtnkek and Pictou Landing.

Beginning in September of 2023, students from Indigenous communities in eastern Nova Scotia who are enrolled in the Nursing or Education programs at StFX and CBU are eligible for a $10,000 renewable scholarship, making the path to postsecondary education a bit clearer.