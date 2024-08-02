Sisters of St. Martha Installs New Leadership Team

The Sisters of St. Martha announced the installation of their new leadership team.

Those elected to lead the congregation for the next five years are congregation leader Sr. Brendalee Boisvert, assistant congregation leader and councillor Sr. Donna Brady, and councillors Sr. Claudette Gallant, Sr. Josephine MacLellan, and Sr. Jovita MacPherson. Sr. Elizabeth Riopelle will serve as congregation treasurer and Sr. Joanne O’Regan will serve as the general secretary.

Sr. Brendalee said the three main areas of focus for the leadership team is to live their lives as mission, that they boldly embrace the wisdom of their pioneering women, as 15 of them stood to start the congregation of the Sisters of St. Martha, and that they reaffirm their bond with helping the church to evolve.

Sr. Brendalee said while they are a small group of women, she feels they do make a difference in the world. She said they aren`t done yet, as they have a mission and they want to help the world see that gospel hospitality is alive and well as long as there are people living it.