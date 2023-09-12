Soccer’s Amanda Smith and Cross Country’s Jack O’Connell Named St. FX Athletes of the Week.

For the second week in a row, the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Soccer forward

Amanda Smith. The second year education student from Ottawa in her fifth year of eligibility scored four goals in two X-Women victories over the weekend to improve their record to 4-and-0.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Cross

Country runner Jack O’Connell. The second year Business student from Toronto was second overall at the St. FX Invitational meet over the weekend, helping to lead the X-Men to a first place team finish overall. Five more X-Men runners placed in the top 10 in the race.

In Football, the St. FX Offensive Athlete of the Week is running back Malcolm Bussey. The third year Human Kinetics student from Hammonds Plains scored two touchdowns and ran for 93 yards on 17 carries in the X-Men’s 42-8 win over Mount Allison.

The Defensive Athlete of the Week is linebacker Josh Connors. The fourth year business student from Toronto led the X-Men in tackling with six in the game, all solo and one sack for a loss of four yards.

The Special Teams Athlete of the Week kicker/punter Ben Hadley . The fourth year Business student from Halifax scored 29 points for the X-men, including six field goals and running in a 14-yard touchdown after a botched snap in their win over the Mounties.