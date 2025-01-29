Special Weather Statements issued for Northeastern Nova Scotia; Up to 20 Centimetres of Snow Possible

Environment Canada is warning about the arrival of a storm that could bring with it significant snowfall.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement for Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties,, saying a series of distrubances giving snow will affect the area today into Thursday. Total snowfall amounts of up to 20 centimetres are possible over the next 24 to 36 hours.

As winds strengthen Thursday, Environment Canada says periods of blowing snow are possible, especially over exposed areas.