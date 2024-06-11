Speeding and Traffic Volume raised at Stellarton Town Council

Residents of Old Foxbrook Road brought their concerns about speeders and traffic volume to Stellarton town council.

Councillors Bryan Knight and Simon Lawand said they have been pursuing several remedies for traffic, and that widening the street would likely make the problem worse as it might encourage speeding rather than discourage. As decisions over road speed limits have to go through the provincial government, council moved to take the first step and conduct traffic studies of several roads and streets where they want the speed limit reduced. This includes Old Foxbrook Road, George Street, River Street, Weir Avenue and others.

In the meantime, Councillor Knight said he’ll discuss with the traffic authority whether some stop signs can be placed on Old Foxbrook Road to slow vehicles down