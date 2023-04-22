Sports Roundup – April 22

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Junior: It’s going to a seventh game. Last night in Shearwater, the Capstone Colts tied their series with Junior B Bulldogs, netting a 3-2 Overtime win. The Bulldogs can take the title with a victory tonight at the Antigonish Arena – puck drops at 7:30.

The Northern Subway Selects play the first game of the 2023 Esso Cup on Sunday in Saskatchewan. The Selects take on the Prince Albert Bears at 9 pm Atlantic time.

The Telus Cup begins on Monday. In their first match, the Pictou County Weeks Majors play the Toronto Junior Canadiens.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Trevor Moore’s goal at 3:24 of overtime lifted the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers to give the Kings a 2-1 lead in their opening round series. Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, while Connor McDavid scored twice for the Oilers.

Mats Zuccarello (zoo-ka-REHL’-oh) scored twice as the Minnesota Wild defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 5-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their series. Marcus Johansson, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild who split the first two games in Dallas. Luke Glendening scored for the Stars.

Nikola Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the Denver Nuggets, who fended off the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round N-B-A playoff series. Michael Porter Junior had 25 points and Jamal Murray added 18 points as Denver withstood another dashing performance by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Game 4 is Sunday night.

Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, R-J Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and the New York Knicks held the Cleveland Cavaliers to the lowest point total in the N-B-A this season, rolling to a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory. The Knicks bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. They led by 27 points in the fourth quarter at sold-out Madison Square Garden.

The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing scored four in the first end, stole one in the second and then coasted to an 8-4 victory over Scotland in their opening game of the world mixed doubles curling championship. The husband and wife team from Winnipeg, Manitoba beat Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, to start the week-long competition in Gangneung, South Korea. Canada’s next game is against the Netherlands.

NHL Playoffs – First Round

NY Islanders 5 Carolina 1 (Carolina leads 2-1)

Boston 4 Florida 2 (Boston leads 2-1)

Minnesota 5 Dallas 1 (Minnesota leads 2-1)

Los Angeles 3 Edmonton 2 (OT) (LA leads 2-1)

NBA Playoffs – First Round

Atlanta 130 Boston 122 (Boston leads 2-1)

New York 99 Cleveland 79 (New York leads 2-1)

Denver 120 Minnesota 111 (Denver leads 3-0)

Major League Baseball

Toronto 6 New York Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs 13 Los Angeles Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 8 Chicago White Sox 7

Baltimore 2 Detroit 1

Philadelphia 4 Colorado 3

Houston 6 Atlanta 4

Oakland 5 Texas 4

Boston 5 Milwaukee 3

Washington 3 Minnesota 2

Los Angeles Angels 2 Kansas City 0

Arizona 9 San Diego 0

Seattle 5 St. Louis 2

New York Mets 7 San Francisco 0

Miami vs Cleveland, postponed