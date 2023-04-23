Sports Roundup – April 23

LOCAL SPORTS

For the second straight year, the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs are the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League champs. The Bulldogs dominated in a 5-1 victory over the Capstone Colts in Game 7 at the Antigonish Arena, outshooting the Colts 36-14. The Bulldogs will travel to Liverpool to take part in the Don Johnson Memorial Cup tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

The Northern Subway Selects play the first game of the 2023 Esso Cup on Sunday in Saskatchewan. The Selects take on the Prince Albert Bears at 9 pm Atlantic time.

The Telus Cup begins on Monday. Pictou Weeks Majors play the Toronto Junior Canadiens.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Morgan Rielly’s goal at 19:15 of overtime lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the visitors grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven N-H-L playoff series. Noel Acciari, Auston Matthews and Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Leafs in regulation. O’Reilly’s goal was scored with a minute left in the third period to force overtime. Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Darren Raddysh scored for the Lightning. Game 4 goes Monday night.

Dougie Hamilton’s goal at 11:06 of overtime lifted the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers and allowed the visitors to trim their deficit in the best-of-seven playoff series to 2-1 after losing the first two games at home. Jack Hughes also scored for the Devils, while Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers. Game 4 goes Monday.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist as the visiting Colorado Avalanche spoiled the return of N-H-L playoff hockey to Seattle by beating the Kraken 6-4. The Avalanche, who split the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Denver, grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. The teams were tied 3-3 heading into the final period. Jaden Schwartz scored twice for Seattle. Game 4 is on Monday.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds, LeBron James finished with 25 points after Dillon Brooks was ejected for striking him in the groin, and the Los Angeles Lakers survived Ja Morant’s 24-point fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 for a 2-1 lead in their first-round N-B-A playoff series. Morant scored 45 points in his return from a one-game absence with a sore right hand.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points before leaving with back soreness following a hard fall, and eighth-seeded Miami beat top-seeded Milwaukee for a 2-1 lead in their N-B-A Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry added 15. Khris Middleton scored 23 points for the Bucks. Game 4 is in Miami on Monday.

Gervonta Davis delivered a stunning body shot in the seventh round in Las Vegas, causing Ryan Garcia to stumble back and then go to a knee, ending one of boxing’s most-anticipated matches in recent history with a knockout at 1:44. Davis improved to 29-and-0, with all but two of his victories by knockdown. It was the first defeat for Garcia, who won 19 of his first 23 fights by K-O. Davis’ victory could set up a showdown with undefeated Devin Haney, who owns all four major championship belts in the lightweight division.

Saturday’s games

NHL Playoffs – First Round

Vegas 5 Winnipeg 4 (2 OT) (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT) (Toronto leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

New Jersey 2 N.Y. Rangers 1 (OT) (New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Colorado 6 Seattle 4 (Colorado leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs – First Round

Philadelphia 96 Brooklyn 88 (Philadelphia wins best-of-seven series 4-0)

Phoenix 112 L.A. Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Miami 121 Milwaukee 99 (Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

L.A. Lakers 111 Memphis 101 (Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Baltimore 5 Detroit 1

Texas 18 Oakland 3

Kansas City 11 L.A. Angels 8

National League

L.A. Dodgers 9 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 4 Colorado 3

San Francisco 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 1

San Diego 5 Arizona 3

Interleague

Washington 10 Minnesota 4

Miami 6 Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 5 Boston 4

Houston 6 Atlanta 3

Seattle 5 St. Louis 4

MLS

CF Montreal 2 New York 0

Philadelphia 4 Toronto FC 2

Charlotte FC 1 Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2 Portland 1

New England 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3 Dallas 1

D.C. United 3 Orlando City 1

Houston1 Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1 Nashville 1

Saint Louis City 1 Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 3 San Jose 1

LA Galaxy 2 Austin 0

Seattle 1 Minnesota 0

Sunday’s games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. (Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Boston at Florida, 3:30 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. (L.A. leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. (New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. (Sacramento leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

MLB

American League

Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Urena 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.