Sports Roundup – April 30

LOCAL SPORTS

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs will be competing for the Don Johnson Memorial Cup in Liverpool. Yesterday, the Bulldogs defeated the Kent Koyotes 6-2 in their semi-final, and so will face the Kensington Vipers from PEI in the final. Game time is 1 pm.

In Saskatchewan, the Northern Subway Selects lost 4-1 to the Regina Rebels in the bronze medal match at the Esso Cup. Ontario’s Stoney Creek Sabres won the gold, and Fraser Valley Rush of BC took the silver.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Curse of 2004 has been exorcised. John Tavares scored at 4:36 of overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Tampa Bay Lightning, and into the second round of the N-H-L playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades. Auston Matthews also scored for the Leafs, who won the best-of-seven series 4-2. Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who lost three of the games in overtime.

Kailer Yamamoto’s goal at 16:57 of the third period snapped a 4-4 tie and lifted the Edmonton Oilers past the Los Angeles 5-4, clinching the first-round, best-of-seven N-H-L playoff series 4-2. The Oilers will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

The New York Rangers spotted the visiting New Jersey Devils a 1-0 lead, then stormed back with five of their own to eventually post a 5-2 victory and even their best-of-seven N-H-L first-round series at 3-3. Chris Kreider paced the Rangers’ attack with a goal and two assists. Game 7 will be played Monday at the Prudential Center.

The Toronto Blue Jays only had three hits, but they still managed to defeat the Seattle Mariners 1-0. Behind Kevin Gausman’s career-high 13 strikeouts, the Blue Jays won their sixth straight game after Daulton Varsho hit a drive to right centre field with none out and the bases loaded in the 10th inning. The Mariners, who have lost 4 in a row, wrap up their series with the Jays on Sunday.

Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ontario scored 34 points, hitting six of Denver’s 16 three-pointers, and the Nuggets sprinted past the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of their second-round N-B-A playoff series. Reigning back-to-back M-V-P Nikola Jokic had 24 points. Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Suns.

A successful night in Major League Soccer for Canadian squads. Toronto F-C defeated the visiting New York City F-C 1-0, the visiting C-F Montreal knocked off Sporting Kansas City 2-0, and the Vancouver Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw against the visiting Colorado Rapids.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT) (Toronto wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

Edmonton 5 Los Angeles 4 (Edmonton wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 2 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

NBA Playoffs

Denver 125 Phoenix 107 (Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Toronto 1 Seattle 0 (10 innings)

Boston 8 Cleveland 7 (10 innings)

Detroit 7 Baltimore 4 (1st game)

Baltimore 6 Detroit 4 (2nd game)

Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2

Texas 2 N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 12 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3 (1st game)

Pittsburgh 16 Washington 1 (2nd game)

Miami 7 Chicago Cubs 6

San Diego 16 San Francisco 11

Arizona 11 Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 1 St. Louis 0

Interleague

Cincinnati 3 Oakland 2

Philadelphia 6 Houston 1

Milwaukee 7 L.A. Angels 5

MLS

Toronto 1 New York City 0

Montreal 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

Vancouver 0 Colorado 0

Nashville 3 Atlanta 1

Miami 2 Columbus 1

D.C. United 3 Charlotte 0

Cincinnati 1 New England 1

Orlando 2 LA Galaxy 0

San Jose 2 Austin FC 2

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 Chicago 1

Portland 2 Saint Louis 1

Seattle 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sunday’s games

NHL Playoffs

Florida at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

NBA Playoffs

Miami at New York, 1 p.m. (Game 1, best-of-seven second-round series)

Golden State at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

American League

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Texas (Perez 3-1), 2:35 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0) at Miami (Hoeing 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1) at Washington (Gray 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.