Sports Roundup – August 11

The Montreal Alouettes scored 15 unanswered points in the first quarter as the club cruised 33-23 win against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Alouettes are now a C-F-L best 8-and-1,and have a five-point lead over the second-place Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division. The Tiger-Cats have fallen to 2-and-7 and remain last in the East.

Twenty-year-old Russian Diana Shnaider is the only non-American playing in Sunday’s women’s singles semifinals at the National Bank Open in Toronto. Shnaider beat Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4 on Saturday to earn a date in Sunday’s semifinal against Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York. Emma Navarro of New York City and Amanda Anisimova of New Jersey play in the other semifinal.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be aiming to win a series against the visiting Oakland Athletics when the teams meet for the third game of their weekend matchup. The Jays, beat 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday, beat the A’s 3-1 on Friday in the opener. Right-hander Chris Bassitt will be on the mound for the Jays, while left-hander J-P Sears will start for the A’s.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was taken to hospital with a dislocated clavicle, a potentially significant setback for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Brown, who signed a one-year, 7-million-dollar (US) contract in March, landed awkwardly on his shoulder following an 11-yard reception on the opening play of a 26-13 pre-season loss at Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Canada sits 11th in the medal standings at the Paris Olympics with 27 in total. Canadian athletes have won nine gold, seven silver and 11 bronze. Two of those gold came on Saturday as Mississauga, Ontario’s Katie Vincent won the women’s single 200-metre canoe sprint, and Vancouver’s Phil Kim won the first ever men’s breaking competition.

Lydia Ko has an Olympic medal worth more than its weight in gold. The native of New Zealand held on to win the women’s golf competition at Le Golf National by two shots. That completes her collection of Olympic medals. And the gold gave her the point she needed to become the 35th member of the L-P-G-A Hall of Fame. Ko won the silver medal in Rio de Janeiro and the bronze in Tokyo.

The one question Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is repeatedly asked about before her city hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics is traffic. Bass has declared it will be the “no-car Games” and venues will only be accessible by public transportation. Additionally, Bass wants to collaborate with major L-A businesses to encourage employees to work remotely during a 17-day period to reduce the number of cars on the roads. Bass will receive the Olympic flag from Paris’s mayor during Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 33 Hamilton 23

MLB

American League

Oakland 1 Toronto 0

Houston 5 Boston 4

Cleveland 2 Minnesota 1

Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 8 Texas 0, 1st game

Texas 9 N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

National League

San Diego 9 Miami 8 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 1 Cincinnati 0

Arizona 11 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 11 Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 1

Interleague

San Francisco 3 Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8 St. Louis 3

Seattle 4 N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (Brown 9-7) at Boston (Paxton 9-3), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 9-8) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-10), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Cease 11-8) at Miami (Meyer 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-2) at Washington (Gore 7-9), 11:35 a.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-5) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-5) at Seattle (Castillo 9-11), 7:10 p.m.