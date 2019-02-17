Sports Roundup – February 17

LOCAL SPORTS

In University Basketball, Cape Breton dealt St. FX a pair of losses at home – the X-Women lost 71-52, while the X-Men were narrowly defeated 104-99.

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals defeated North Nova Gryphons 4-1 to capture 3rd place in the league tournament.

Goal scorers were:

Caden McLaren with assists to Mason Grant and Graham Macdonald

John Brophy unassisted

Peter Bekkers from Graham Macdonald and Caden Mclaren

Peter Bekkers from John Brophy and Graham Macdonald

Rural League Playoffs (Game 1) at Antigonish Arena:

Heatherton 9 Outlaws 0

Pleasantdale 4 St Croix 0

The Pictou County Selects defeated the Bantam A Female Bulldogs 3-2 in Antigonish. Bulldog goals by Isabel Lawrence & Julia MacDonald.

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers fell 5-3 to the Ramblers in Amherst. The loss keeps the Crushers in 4th place in the Eastlink South division.

The Nova Major Bantams lost to the Gulls in Major Bantam play 4-1 yesterday, while the Wearwell Bombers doubled the Joneljim Cougars 6-3. The Novas take on the Cougars at Antigonish Arena this morning at 11:30. It’s the Novas’ last home game of the regular season. The Bombers host Truro at the Wellness Centre this morning at 11:30.

In the Q League, Halifax shut out Charlottetown 3-0, while Acadie-Bathurst was shut out by Chicoutimi, also 3-0. Drummondville drubbed the Screaming Eagles 7-2. Among today’s games, the Screaming Eagles are in Sherbrooke, and the Titan are in Victoriaville.

It’s going to a final game in the AUS Men’s Hockey quarter-finals, as the X-Men host Acadia tonight. Puck drops at 7 at the Keating Centre.

The Cabot Highlanders visit Antigonish for the first time this season, as they take on the Basin Armada at the Arena today at 1:30. It’s a preview of the first round of the playoffs, which begins later this week.

In Junior Hockey, the Pictou County Scotians host Eskasoni at the Trenton Arena tonight at 6.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Casey Scheidegger has two wins in two days at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. She dumped Yukon’s Nicole Baldwin 10-2 in her first main draw at the national women’s curling championship, one day after winning a play-in game. In other late draw action, Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories topped Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick 11-5.

Joe Pavelski broke a tie midway through the third period as the Sharks beat the Canucks 3-2 in San Jose. The Sharks won for the seventh time in eight games to remain in a tie with Calgary for the Pacific Division lead. And Edmonton lost 5-2 against the New York Islanders for its 10th loss in 11 games.

Offence was tough to come by for both the Maple Leafs and Canadiens. Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 shots as the Arizona Coyotes shut out Toronto 2-0. In Tampa, the Lightning blanked Montreal 3-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 20 shots he faced for the win in net.

Special teams were the difference for the Ottawa Senators. They scored three times with the man advantage en route to a 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets. Ryan Dzingel had the winner in extra time. Earlier in the day, the Calgary Flames used a big second period to edge the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.

NHL Scores

Vancouver 3 San Jose 2

Calgary 5 Pittsburgh 4

Arizona 2 Toronto 0

Ottawa 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Edmonton 2

Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 0

Philadelphia 6 Detroit 5 (OT)

St. Louis 3 Colorado 0

Carolina 3 Dallas 0

Columbus 5 Chicago 2

Vegas 5 Nashville 1

Boston 4 Los Angeles 2

Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo is the N-B-A’s slam dunk champion. Going over Shaquille O’Neal in the first round, then getting a boost from rapper Quavo in the finale, Diallo soared to the crown by topping New York’s Dennis Smith Junior. Diallo topped Smith 88-85 in the finale.